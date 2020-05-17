The Kitchen BMX & Skatepark closing its doors

After 8 years of business, The Kitchen BMX & Skatepark is closing its doors.

Due to the effects of the coronavirus, the owners have decided to shut down the skate park.

The Kitchen is inviting patrons for one last weekend of riding on May 29-31.

From The Kitchen BMX & Skatepark:

It is with heavy hearts that we have to close our doors after eight great years due to unforeseen circumstances (COVID-19). The Kitchen was Brett Banasiewicz’s dream and we are happy to have been able to share it with you all. This skatepark was more than just a place to ride and we can’t thank you all enough for the support over the years.

To celebrate everything The Kitchen has been to all of us, come join us for one last weekend of riding May 29-31. Let’s pack this place! Park content (e.g. banners, foam pit, memorabilia) will be for sale—message Bill Banasiewicz on Facebook.