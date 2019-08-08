The History Museum holds dedication for newly-reconstructed Tea House

A piece of history has been brought back to life.

The History Museum in South Bend held a dedication Thursday for the newly-reconstructed Tea House.

People met in the iconic Oliver Mansion gardens, where in 1927 the landscape included the formal garden, a tennis lawn and the tea house.

Construction workers were even able to use some of the same elements as the original to represent exactly how the Oliver family built it.

"I hope other people think it is just as beautiful as we do looking at it and enjoy it as much as we do," said The History Museum's Kristie Erickson.

The reconstruction was made possible through a grant from the TCU Foundation.

