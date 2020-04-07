'The Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce' announces relief program

'The Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce' is announcing a new emergency relief program in response to the corona-virus.

It's designed to support locally owned, small businesses in the greater Niles area that are affected by the pandemic.

The chamber is offering up to $80,000 to businesses to aid in the relief efforts.

Applicants will be able to request up to $10,000.

These loans are designed to pay off operational needs and other bills that could have been paid if the executive order had not been issued.

