The Great LOGAN Nose-On Month is in full swing

March is the Great LOGAN Nose-On month, which means there will be plenty of green throughout Michiana.

All month, the LOGAN Center encourages you to purchase green noses and other green swag in support of the Center's mission to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're so grateful of our community to embrace the Great LOGAN Nose-On,” said Matt Harrington, president and CEO. “It's just a wonderful feeling to see people put green dot yard signs out and banners and our name on all the business marquees throughout the community."

You can purchase your green swag at the LOGAN Center or any participating locations.

There are also events that will take place throughout the month, including the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon on March 23rd.

For more information on how to purchase swag or on the events taking place throughout the month, click here .

