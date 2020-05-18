The Elkhart County 4-H Fair evaluating if the fair will happen this summer

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Executive Team and Board is evaluating the ongoing pandemic to determine if the fair will be held this summer.

It runs separately from Purdue Extension, which on Friday announced that 4-H fairs could begin on July fourth if local health officials confirm the county has reached Stage Five in the Indiana back on track plan.

Fair officials say they will continue to work closely with health officials and consider the guidance of state and national officials in order to make any necessary changes to this year's fair,which is currently set to run from July 24th to August first.

