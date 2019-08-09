The Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix kicks off Friday

The sounds of speeding Go Karts will soon be heard in the streets of downtown Elkhart.

The Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix kicks Friday at 5 p.m. and goes through Saturday night.

Over a hundred Go Kart racers from around the country will compete in ten races.

And for the first time, the racing will happen at night, making it a unique experience for both the drivers and the fans.

In addition to the racing, there will be twelve food vendors, a kid’s zone, music and more.

“We also have a corn hole contest that has a first place prize of about five-thousand-dollars,” said Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese. “So it's very diverse. You don't have to be a race car enthusiast to be here and you can still have a good time."

On Friday, DJ Stickey Boots will perform at 6:00 p.m. on the Lippert Band Stage, and Memphis Underground will perform at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, Starlord will perform at 6:00 p.m. and Headliner, Clayton Anderson, will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Festivities will wrap up Saturday night with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Parking is available at the Marion Street Parking Garage, the parking lot at East Jackson Boulevard and Pacific Street, and several other public parking lots throughout downtown.

Here’s a list of street closures Friday and Saturday:

Waterfall Drive from East Street to Jackson Boulevard.

NIBCO Parkway from Elkhart Avenue to East Jackson Boulevard.

Elkhart Avenue from Waterfall Drive to NIBCO Parkway.

East Jackson Boulevard from NIBCO Parkway to Waterfall Drive.

Franklin Street from Waterfall Drive to Main Street.

Main Street from High Street to Franklin Street.

For more information, click here .