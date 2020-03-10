The Beach Boys are coming to New Buffalo

Mike Love and The Beach Boys are coming to Four Winds New Buffalo for a concert this summer.

They'll perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, August 21, at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show range from $74 to $94, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at fourwindscasino.com beginning on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's Four Winds Casinos:



As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since lead-singer man Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

“Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys,” Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks. More information on The Beach Boys is available at www.thebeachboys.com.



