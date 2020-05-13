The Barns at Nappanee ready to open on Friday

The restaurant formerly known as Amish Acres is set to reopen on Friday in Nappanee.

The culinary comeback will mark the beginning of a new beginning for a 50 year old tourist attraction that was sold at auction in February.

Today the ham and bean soup was simmering once again. The kitchen has come back to life at the restaurant that is now called LaSalle Farm and Table.

“We still have to prove ourselves to the owners, and the fans of Amish Acres, the City of Nappanee,” said proprietor Mark McDonnell.

McDonnell founded the LaSalle Grill in South Bend 29 years ago.

McDonnell’s daughter is a huge part of the Nappanee project.

“We want to honor what was Amish Acres and the thresher meal that everyone knows and loved but we put our own LaSalle twist on it,” said Laurel Marnocha. “We’ve added a fried chicken sandwich to our menu that I think people will be real excited about. It’s that famous broasted chicken that fans of Amish Acres love but we’ve kind of put a twist on it putting it on a sandwich now.”

The thresher meal can’t be legally be offered right now because family style dining involves multiple people sharing the same serving dishes.

McDonnell will instead offer an individually plated farm feast. “It will replicate it with I think some, I think, higher quality ingredients.”

The dining room will start out with 100 seats spaced six feet apart but it is capable of seating 500.

While the opening of The Barns at Nappanee resort is going slower than expected, at least it’ll be going soon.

“We’ll be open starting this weekend but it will be the restaurant the mercantile and then eventually we’ll be able to get the theatre open once we get past certain stages and we can seat people safely,” said co-owner Marlin Stutzman.

Stutzman hopes to reopen the theater sometime in July.

The restaurant will be open this Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Numerous improvements have been made to the property which is now equipped with WiFi.

