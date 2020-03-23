The Barns at Nappanee re-opening delayed due to COVID-19

The owners of The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres are delaying the re-opening of the iconic property.

The opening originally set for Easter weekend, will now be delayed until further notice.

Marlin Stutzman, Managing Partner of the new ownership group releasing this statement:

“While we are excited to welcome the general public to the new show at The Round Barn Theatre and dining in the restaurants with our new partners at LaSalle Hospitality, we believe it is best to postpone the opening of The Barns at Nappanee until we know our guests and new employees will be safe, comfortable, and conditions regarding the COVID-19 are more understood,” Stutzman said. “We appreciate the hard work that our elected officials are doing the ensure public safety and well-being, and we are looking forward to opening as soon as possible with new exciting events and uplifting entertainment for all to enjoy. We will announce our new opening date and theatre season schedule in the weeks to come.”

