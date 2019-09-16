The Apple Patch in North Liberty is open for the season

It may not feel like it yet, but fall is right around the corner.

And of course, that means apple picking season is in full swing in Michiana.

16 Morning News Now stopped by The Apple Patch in North Liberty Monday morning.

Bill and Sue Dittmar own the farm, and they grow over 20 different types of apples.

They struggled a little from the harsh winter and spring, but they're open and having a great season.

The Dittmars say they love watching the same families stop by year after year.

“We've watched kids that came in here in strollers and now they're in grade school or junior high,” said Sue Dittmar. “so it's fun to watch them grow up."

The Apple Patch is open seven days a week rain or shine, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

