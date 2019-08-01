The 57th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival is underway in Nappanee

The 57th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival kicked off Thursday in Nappanee.

With roughly 250 vendors from 29 states, you can expect plenty of delicious food, crafts, entertainment and much more.

For many in Michiana, the festival is a tradition. Up to 50,000 people visit the festival each year.

"We work hard all year long to get good quality, hand-crafted vendors to come into Indiana and show them good Hoosier hospitality,” said Marketing Director Becky Cappert. “And for a lot of them, it's like a big family reunion. They come back every year."

The Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission costs $7 for adults, and kids12 and under get in for free.

There are special discounts available for seniors, active military members and students.

