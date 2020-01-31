The 16th annual Magical Ice Fest gets underway Friday in St. Joseph

The 16th annual Magical Ice Fest kicks off in St. Joseph on Friday and goes through Sunday.

Professional ice carvers from far and wide will transform the streets of downtown St. Joe into a magical wonderland.

There will be interactive ice sculptures, including Frosty Tic-Tac-Toe and the annual Frozen Fish Toss.

And if you're looking to escape the cold for a bit, the Silver Beach Carousel will have tropical-themed activities throughout the weekend.

"I think everyone's ready to get out of their winter hibernations,” said Daniele Crevier, Event & Operations Manager for St. Joe Today. “So it's a lot of free, family fun and it's just magical.”

For more information on all of the events happening at the Magical Ice Fest, click here .

