11th annual Falloween Fest kicks off Friday at John Glenn High School

The 11th annual Falloween Fest will kick off at John Glenn High School Friday.

There will be plenty of family fun through though Sunday, with food and craft vendors galore, and over twenty rides and attractions.

All the money raised at the festival will go to scholarship funds for John Glenn High School seniors.

“Over the last several years with the festival, we've given away over $350,000 in scholarships to John Glenn Seniors,” said Falloween Coordinator Pat Crone. "It’s a really neat way to kind of help them out and support our community."

Everything will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday with the parade.

