Thank you for making the 19th annual Pack-a-Backpack a success

Saturday's 19th annual 16 Pack-a-Backpack was a big success.

16 News Now is still sorting through the supplies, but thanks to generous donors around Michiana, we are well on our way to providing backpacks and school supplies to 4,500 area children.

16 News Now would also like to thank our partners at the Kelly Cares Foundation, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, Goodwill, Meijer, the Better Business Bureau and Integra Certified Document Destruction.

Thank you all for helping the children of Michiana.

