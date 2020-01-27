Text program developed to help Indiana teens quit vaping

A new text message program was announced Monday to help Indiana teens quit vaping.

It's called the This is Quitting program. It was created with feedback from teens, college students and young adults who have tried quitting e-cigarettes.

Those who want to quit can text the word "Indiana" to 88709 to get age-appropriate recommendations on how to give up vaping.

The Indiana State Department of Health says young people who sign up for the program will get one support text per day for 60 days following their quit date.

They can also get on-demand help when they have cravings or experience stress.

