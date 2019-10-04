Texas sheriff: Groom-to-be said he robbed bank to pay for wedding ring, venue

A Texas man told law enforcement officers that he robbed a bank in to pay for a ring and a venue for his wedding, according to the Trinity County sheriff.

The robbery suspect also told authorities that his wedding would have been the next day.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow, so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy, and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

Heath Edward Bumpous, a former EMS employee, was booked into the Trinity County jail on an aggravated robbery charge.

The sheriff says Bumpous told the teller he had a weapon and demanded money. The gun was recovered, the sheriff says. He said that after the robbery, Bumpous threw his clothing out of the window of his car as he was driving away. The sheriff said those were recovered, as well.

Wallace said that Bumpous’ fiancee saw the Facebook post with the surveillance video stills of the man who allegedly robbed the Citizens State Bank on Friday morning and recognized him. She told Bumpous to turn himself into authorities.

Bumpous followed his fiancee’s advice and turned himself in at the Houston County Courthouse. The sheriff says that most of the money was recovered.

The robbery occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at Citizens State Bank in Groveton, according to an alert from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Groveton ISD was placed on lockout as a precautionary measure and no one was allowed in or out of schools until police deemed it safe.

