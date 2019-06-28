Terry and the Heartbeats get hearts beating, feet tapping at Fridays by the Fountain

Fridays in the summer mean people in Michiana are treated to some free music in downtown South Bend.

This Friday was a great day to grab some shade under an umbrella or beat the heat by the fountain outside the Morris Performing Arts Center. It's all part of the city's free lunchtime concert series, which is every Friday through August.

This week, Terry and the Heartbeats took center stage.

"What a beautiful day to come out and see this concert," concertgoer Marshall Grathwohl said, watching the show with his family. "Some of our friends are playing in the band, just a wonderful atmosphere."

Fridays by the Fountain runs until Aug. 30. Next Friday, Ginger and Her Baked Goods will be performing.

