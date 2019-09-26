Terre Haute man charged with molesting 2 children

A Terre Haute man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a boy and a girl who were both younger than 14.

Robert Morris, 59, turned himself in to police Wednesday. In addition to the alleged molestation, he is accused of showing the boy pornographic movies.

Police say they received information on the molestation in April. After conducting an investigation, a warrant was requested for Morris's arrest on two felony charges.

He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

