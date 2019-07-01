Tentative agreement between Michigan, Benton Harbor Schools revealed

Benton Harbor Area Schools have one year to get their house in order, or the state will close Benton Harbor High School.

That is the takeaway from a new tentative joint plan revealed Monday on the Michigan State Treasury's website.

The agreement between the state and the school board reached last Wednesday will allow Benton Harbor High School to stay open for now.

The school district needs to meet certain benchmarks and goals to show improvement in academic outcomes among Benton Harbor students while stabilizing the finances of the district.

The school district is currently $18.4 million in debt.

If the school district doesn't meet Year 1 of the benchmarks outlined in the agreement, all operations at the high school will be suspended.

To see an overview of the tentative plan, visit the "Better Schools, Brighter Future: A Plan for Benton Harbor Area Schools" slideshow.

