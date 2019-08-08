Tensions mount over abandoned building in Cassopolis

Days away from sealing a three-year deal, the Cass County Board of Commissioners intervened to stop the selling of 901 E. State Street in Cassopolis, Michigan. The building was finally going to serve a new purpose but now the community is demanding answers as to why the deal fell through.

"We've been working on this deal over the course of three years," said David Allen, Vice President Regulatory and Gas Operations, Midwest Energy and Communications. "We've worked with the USDA over the course of three years to develop this deal. USDAA Rural Development State Director Jason Allen publicly announced the deal that a lone facility was being made available to Woodlands to acquire 901 E. State Street."

Woodlands, a Behavorial health care network, hoped to expand their current facility and purchase the space. After three years of negotiations and just days away from being finalized, the deal fell through. "That's the frustrating part of this whole process," Allen said. "This has been very public for three years. If the county had an issue with how mental health services were being provided in Cass County or the sale of this facility, they should have said something in 2017, 2018 or 2019."

However, the Cass County Board of Commissioners has a different take. Kerry Collins issued this statement, reading in part: "From one perspective this was the 11th hour, from another perspective this was 'just in time'. The last four months we have tried working with Woodlands to obtain answers and a willingness to work with the County in answering several key questions; to no avail. We believe the County Board acted in a timely fashion."

The statement also claims they unanimously decided to terminate the Authority status because it was not clear that Woodlands was making wise decisions regarding County taxpayers, obligations and facilities. '

However, M-E-C claims they haven't been given a definitive answer as to why the deal abruptly fell through. "We just want answers," said Patty Nowlin from Midwest Energy and Communications. "We don't want to wage a war. We don't' want to engage in a battle of wills or politics. We're a community partner here in Cassapolis. We want what's best for this community."

The Cass County Board of Commissioners full statement is below:

The County Board, unanimously decided to terminate the Authority status because it was not clear that Woodlands was making wise decisions regarding County taxpayers and obligations and facilities. The County was uncomfortable that Woodlands would borrow money for 30 years without the County being consulted and a full typical facilities needs and options analysis being prepared. The County wanted further basic analysis and some basic information about how the price was determined and Woodlands was unwilling to pause. This caused the County to begin to be very interested, as we are for all parts of county operations, about the actual service model and how interrelated and integrated all of our agencies are in serving our residents.

The County Board had to act in the best interests of the residents before any documents were signed. From one perspective this was the 11th hour, from another perspective this was “just in time”. In January there was a change in the County Board which resulted in a change in Board leadership, the County Administrator and in processes moving forward. The last four months we have tried working with Woodlands to obtain answers and a willingness to work with the County in answering several key questions; to no avail. We believe the County Board acted in a timely fashion.

The County is absolutely dedicated to helping its’ agencies (Woodlands is only one), provide the highest quality, most comprehensive services possible. This is why the County has asked our Chief Judge and the Director of our Health Department to help evaluate how we are serving, what facilities are needed and what more we can do if we work together.