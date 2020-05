A tenant rights group helped giveaway donated food to residents on South Bend's west side.

It happened from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Charles Black Recreation Center.

Rodney Gadson, who runs the South Bend Tenant Association, says he has made it his goal to stand up for tenants and residents in assisted living by donating food to those who need it most.

Gadson says he, along with other volunteers, were able to distribute food -- donated from the community -- to over 100 families.