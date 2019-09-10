Temperatures more than 10 degrees above average

TODAY:

Hello, summer! A layer of clouds overhead this morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle 60s. Much warmer than yesterday.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The AC will be necessary! Feeling quite humid with a few isolated thundershowers.

TONIGHT:

Lows near 70. No relief from the heat overnight. Partly cloudy, mainly dry.

TOMORROW:

Muggy, muggy, muggy. As the warm front hovers over Michiana, we get a mixed bag of heat, clouds, storms, and sunshine. Grab the umbrella AND the sunglasses.