Another day with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures continue to gradually warm up with highs in the mid 80s today.

We remain sandwiched between systems to our east and west, with dry weather here in Michiana. Temperatures will warm even more as we get to the end of the week, with highs around 90 tomorrow through Saturday. Rain holds off until the weekend when the front to the west finally moves into our area. Temperatures will be closer to normal next week.