Temperatures continue to heat up

Temperatures continue to rise and today will be a hot day for Michiana with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Luckily the humidity is still fairly low, but we will feel it a bit more. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds, especially this afternoon.

We remain under a ridge of high pressure that is keeping the rain away. That will eventually break down just in time for Father’s Day weekend, allowing showers and storms to move in starting Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be around for several days as the front stalls just to our west. Hot and humid this weekend, but temperatures will be a little closer to normal next week.

