Temperatures above average for the final week of Fall

TODAY:

Areas of patchy fog before 10am. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

A light breeze from the north. Plenty of sunshine with dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool, comfortable. A great opportunity to open the windows overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

TOMORROW:

Sunny & dry! Pleasant weather from beginning to end with highs in the low 80s.

THIS WEEK:

A nice warming trend sets up, starting Monday. Temperatures will warm, day-after-day, leading us into the middle and upper 80s for the final days of Summer.