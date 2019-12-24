Teichman family prepares to say goodbye to Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm

It's the end of a fruit farming dynasty in Berrien County. Over the weekend, the Teichman family announced on Facebook that Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm will close permanently on Dec. 31.

"We are all getting a little older, and the next generation is getting involved in some other things. They're really not at any point to take over," said Lynn Sage, who is among the third generation of Teichman fruit farmers.

In August, the family experienced tragedy when owner Bill Teichman was bit by a mosquito carrying the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus. Bill's wife, Monica, who also operated the farm, is now his caregiver as he slowly recovers from the debilitating illness.

"Here, you have to prune. You have to spray. You have to take care of those trees every year. You can't let it go for a year," explained Liz Teichman, Bill's mother, who used to run the farm with her husband, Herb. "There's no one to take care of that this year. It's with mixed emotions."

While the Teichman family will retain a small portion of the property, most of the 411 acres of rolling hills and orchards will be sold. A tentative plan is for neighboring third generation farmers to buy some of the land.

"We felt really good about that because we know it will stay in agriculture and be cared for, and the family will have access to it in the same way," said Judy Teichman, who now lives in California but was a part of the farm's second generation.

Herb Teichman, who died in Jan. 2019, opened Tree-Medus Fruit Farm in the early 1970s, ushering the U-Pick movement into southern Michigan. He also created the International Cherry Pit Spit Competition, an event that put small-town Eau Claire on the map, lasting 46 years.

"[It] was a way to bring people together in something that's not political, that's hopefully not controversial, but a happy thing," Sage remarked.

When hardship hit the farm with Bill Teichman's illness in August, the community showed the Tree-Mendus business overwhelming support.

"I'm very thankful for the community and their support -- their love and support," said Liz Teichman. "I'm just amazed at how people have been reacting. We've been very supported. Couldn't ask for anything better."

In 1928, William W. Teichman bought 160 acres from a basket factory and began growing fruit. Herb and Liz Teichman later purchased the farm, adding on more acres to form a mile-long property. Bill and Monica Teichman took over Tree-Mendus 12 years ago.

For anyone interested in buying other parcels of the fruit farm, please e-mail Judy Teichman at 70drakessummit@att.net.