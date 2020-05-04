Teenager injured after woman crashes in food drive line

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was pinned between two vehicles during a weekly food drive.

On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the West Noble Middle School parking lot where the boy had been loading donated food items into the trunk of a car.

According to Indiana State Police, an 84-year-old woman, from Ligonier, pulled up to the line of waiting vehicles and failed to get her Jeep Liberty stopped.

The woman’s Jeep crashed into the rear of a Ford Escape. The impact pushed the Escape into the rear of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that the 13-year-old was loading. He was pinned between the two vehicles until help arrived.

His parents were there volunteering and called for help.

The Indiana State Police investigation will be turned over to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination if charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

