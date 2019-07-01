Teenager gets bedroom makeover, thanks to charity

A Middlebury teen got the surprise of a lifetime when a group of strangers decided to giver her a room makeover.

Volunteers from My Happy Place worked around the clock to redo Cierra Clements' room with all of her favorite things.

The Iowa-based organization hit the road and traveled all the way to Middlebury, to meet Cierra after being inspired by her story.

"We're a nonprofit, and what we do is we make happy places for children who are diagnosed with either a chronic or terminal illness, and we do bedroom makeovers," co-founder Lisa Tan said.

"Cierra was born normal like most kids," said her dad, Sy Clements. "At 6 weeks old, she developed bacterial meningitis. That led to series of strokes, massive brain damage."

Doctors believed Cierra would never be able to get off a ventilator, but she defied the odds.

"She can count, spell, knows her colors," her father said.

Cierra's mom, Shelly, said it was an emotional moment as she walked into her daughter's room.

"She's just been through a lot," Shelly Clements said. "It's nice for her to have something to look forward to. It's so overwhelming to see all the people come together to help her. We just can't thank them all enough."

Beacon Health and My Happy Place played a big part in making Cierra's wish come true. To learn more about My Happy Place, click here.

