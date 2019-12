A teenager has been sentenced for his role in a South Bend shooting over the summer.

Nineteen-year-old Jermaine Newsome was sentenced to 15 years for breaking into an apartment in the 3400 block of Putnam Place and shooting a 22-year-old man on June 29.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Newsome will serve 11 years for burglary resulting in bodily injury and two years each on counts of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon.