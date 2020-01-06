Teen reaches plea agreement for murder of Ligonier man

A 17-year-old tied to multiple crimes pleaded guilty as part of an agreement Monday morning.

Devin Nilli, who is sometimes identified as Devin Brantley, is accused of killing a Ligonier man in 2017.

St. Joseph County prosecutors told 16 News Now the agreement calls for 50 years behind bars for murder and 10 years for a firearm sentencing enhancement.

A felony murder charge and attempted robbery charge are being dropped.

The teen is expected to be back in court for sentencing on Feb. 4.

