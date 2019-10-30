Teen pleads guilty to killing classmate pregnant with his child

A Mishawaka teen has pleaded guilty to murder and feticide in the death of 17-year-old Mishawaka High School student Breana Rouhselang and her unborn child.

Aaron Trejo, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday during a status conference.

Rouhselang's family reported her missing just hours before her body was discovered in a dumpster behind a Mishawaka restaurant in December 2018.

Rouhselang and Trejo were students at Mishawaka High School. Police say she was six months pregnant with Trejo's child.

Trejo reportedly admitted to police he killed her because she told him about the pregnancy too late for an abortion.

Trejo's sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.

