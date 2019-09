A 16-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck as she crossed an Elkhart intersection Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Johnson Street and Baldwin Avenue at 6:53 a.m.

The unnamed girl was crossing eastbound on Baldwin, and the pickup was travelling northbound on Johnson.

The girl was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The pickup truck driver wasn't arrested or cited, and their name wasn't released.