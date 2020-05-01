Teen dies after resident applies chokehold in house break-in

A teenager who was put in a chokehold during a home invasion in Urbana has died.

Police say 15-year-old Davontae Brown of Champaign died at a hospital Friday.

Police tell The News-Gazette that he lost consciousness at the scene Tuesday night.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said no charges would be filed against the 25-year-old resident. She said he was acting appropriately in defense of his home.

