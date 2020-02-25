Teen arrested, charged for deadly Mishawaka crash

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash earlier this month.

Nineteen-year-old Travis Logan Jr. is facing four felony charges. He's accused of being the driver of a stolen Jeep that fled police and struck another vehicle at the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit avenues on Feb. 7.

That crash resulted in the death of 58-year-old Jack Riedle, of South Bend. His passenger, 58-year-old Laszlo Nemeth, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Three of the passengers in the Jeep have been charged with unrelated crimes.

Logan was also arrested Tuesday on suspicion of auto theft.

He's currently being held without bail.

