A teen was airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Kosciusko County on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on County Road 850 East, just north of Adams Road.

When officers arrived on scene, a Jeep Cherokee was overturned on the road.

The driver, 19-year-old Remington Hurd of Pierceton, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was airlifted to the hospital with a head injury.