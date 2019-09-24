Teen accused of killing classmate pregnant with his child appears in court

A Mishawaka teen accused of killing his pregnant classmate appeared in court Tuesday.

Aaron Trejo is accused of killing 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang and her unborn child.

The girl's family reported her missing just hours before her body was discovered behind a Mishawaka restaurant. She and Trejo were students at Mishawaka High School. Police say she was six months pregnant with Trejo's child.

Trejo reportedly admitted to police he killed her because she told him about the pregnancy too late for an abortion.

Another status conference was requested for Trejo. That hearing has been set for Oct. 30.

