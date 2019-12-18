Teddy bears delivered to children in Michiana hospitals

Christmas came a little early for children at Michiana hospitals.

Teddy bears were passed out to children at St. Joseph Health System, Beacon Children's Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital Wednesday.

This is all part of South Bend International Airport's eighth annual Bears in the Air program, and it's all made possible through the donations of community members and local businesses.

The bears are meant to add smiles and companionship in the lives of children going through difficult times.

"This helps the nursing staff, this helps the medical professionals sometimes be able to deliver better and easier and help the children," SBN CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle said. "So, at the end of the day, we're helping someone in our community, making our community a better place to live."

Teddy bears will be passed out at Lakeland Health and Plymouth Medical Center Thursday.

In total, more than 2,100 bears will be passed out, surpassing the airport's goal of 2,000.

