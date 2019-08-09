Tear gas used to peacefully end SWAT situation on SB's south side

A standoff ended peacefully Friday evening after SWAT team members used tear gas to get occupants out of a home on South Bend's south side.

The incident started some time between 2:30 and 3 p.m. in the 100 block of East Woodside Street, near Michigan Street.

Police on the scene said officers tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle, but the people inside ran into the home where the standoff ensued.

One suspect reportedly matched the description of a person wanted for armed robbery, but he was not found in the home.

Three juveniles came out after police negotiated and used tear gas. Those juveniles are now being questioned by police.

