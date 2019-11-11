Team RWB hosts special fitness workout for Veterans Day

Hundreds of gyms across the country are having a special fitness workout for Veterans Day.

It’s called "WOD for Warriors", and it's hosted by Team RWB, an organization aimed at enriching the lives of veterans through physical and social activity.

Veterans and civilians are able to participate in the workout, compete for prizes and raise funds for America’s Veterans.

Anytime Fitness in Mishawaka is just one of those gyms hosting the event on Monday.

"A lot of our veterans are faced with depression, PTSD, anxiety,” said Christina Monroe, the Midwest Fellow for Team RWB. “That’s why it's very important that we have veterans and civilians alike involved in workouts like this."

To learn more about “WOD for Warriors” or Team RWB, click here .

