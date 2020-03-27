Team Michiana: Community comes together for surprise birthday parade

Team Michiana is in full force.

A South Bend neighborhood is making one boy's sixth birthday special.

Aidan Aldridge really wanted a birthday party this year but it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Aidan's mom says he was devastated.

She reached out to neighbors in Crescent Oaks to see if they would be a part of a surprise birthday parade.

This afternoon, dozens of neighbors and first responders came to the rescue.

“I had a good day and I was so happy I was going to be six,” Aldridge said.

And he got some cool presents.

“A Mario came and Nintendo and I got a Lego Beauty and the Beast castle,” Aldridge said.

Sounds like a good birthday after all.

From all of us at 16 news now, happy birthday Aiden.

