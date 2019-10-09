Teal Pumpkin Project offers alternative to candy for trick-or-treaters with food allergies

Children with food allergies are able to experience trick-or-treating thanks to the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The worldwide movement aims to make Halloween safer and more inclusive. The idea is to have some houses that pass out non-food items during trick-or-treating.

The participating houses will have a pumpkin painted teal out front to make it easy to find. Teal is the color of food allergy awareness and has been used in connection to the medical condition for two decades.

For those who want to get involved, non-food treats you can pass out include small toys, bubbles, coins, mini notepads, glow sticks, playing cards, or stickers. Those who want to pass out both candy and non-food items are asked to keep the candy in a separate bowl. Food Allergy Research & Education even has signs available that say You Pick: Candy or Prize for participating households.

Those who have kids with food allergies can also plan ahead. There's a Teal Pumpkin Project Map available online ahead of Halloween night.

Several food allergy organizations in the U.S. support the project, which was started as a local awareness activity in East Tennessee.