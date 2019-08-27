Teachers discuss poor pay, make recommendations for future

Teachers from all across northern Indiana met for the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission input sessions Tuesday.

It was a packed house at Concord Junior High School as educators discussed higher pay and what this would mean for their futures.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said these sessions are part of a statewide effort to make teacher pay competitive.

“I do six extracurriculars right now to try to make ends meet. There is not a night that I don’t get home until 8 or 10,” one teacher said.

“Teaching is one of the easiest jobs if you don’t care, but is one of the toughest jobs if you do,” another teacher said.

Many teachers said they belong in the classroom — and love their jobs. But they said it is getting more difficult, especially when it comes to pay.

“We are struggling a lot to compensate teachers in the first half of their career, especially. … We just do not have the compensation packages where they can see into the middle class, really,” President of Concord Teachers Association Laura Livrone said.

The rise in insurance costs has made it even more difficult to make ends meet.

"And so, many districts have employees who are actually bringing home less money,” Livrone said.

The Commission and Advisory Council listened to educators’ recommendations to help with better pay.

Some recommendations included reducing funding for charter schools, reducing private school vouchers, increasing cigarette tax and other tax increases, and ending the waste of money on standardized testing.

“We spend almost a $100 million a year in the state on standardized testing. It really doesn’t make education better,” Livrone said.

The commission will deliver the recommendations to the governor and General Assembly prior to the 2021 legislative session.

