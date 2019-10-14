Teachers Credit Union members volunteer for Day of Giving

More than 650 members of the Teachers Credit Union are volunteering in communities across Indiana for their Day of Giving Monday.

TCU team members in South Bend will be working with several local organizations to give back.

Activities include making blankets for patients at Beacon Children's Hospital and the Center for Hospice Care, sorting donated books at Goodwill, maintenance work at local parks and preparing Unity Gardens for the winter.

"Many of us in the nonprofit world rely on this heavily, because the labor is extensive and we rely on volunteers, so this takes a day to really introduce the group to Unity Gardens but also get us prepared for growing food in the spring," Unity Gardens Executive Director Sara Stewart said.

Last year, TCU team members recorded more than 14,000 service hours.

Through their foundation, they also gave back more than $750,000 to local organizations.

