Teacher retires after 48 years at Adams High School

A teacher who's worked at a local high school for nearly 50 years is retiring.

Mike Szucs has been teaching U.S. government at Adams High School in South Bend for about 48 years.

He started his teaching career at Jefferson Middle School in 1969 and then came to Adams as a teacher and assistant football coach.

He left temporarily to become assistant principal at LaSalle High School from 1983 to 1984. He returned to Adams High School the next year.

During his retirement, Szucs plans to spend more time with his family and travel to several places.

