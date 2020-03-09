Teacher resigns, viral video shows child getting bullied in Benton Harbor

An elementary school teacher resigned after a video emerged on social media that shows students bullying a Benton Harbor second-grader and the teacher encouraging the behavior.

Dr. Andraé Townsel, the new superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, confirmed the resignation with 16 News Now on Monday.

"What I've observed in that video, the adult behavior I observed in that video, is not the expectation of a Benton Harbor Area Schools educator," Townsel stated.

Carmesha Ellis, the mother of the 7-year-old child who was bullied in the viral video, said she learned about the Tuesday incident only after someone leaked it to social media on Friday. Otherwise, she said, she may never have found out about what happened to her son.

"I just want everyone to know out there: Ask your kids what's going on everyday. Ask them how was school. Ask them even about the teacher, because you never know, and with my son, it was way different. It could have [gone] way different," Ellis said.

The two-minute video shows students hitting, kicking, shoving and taunting a boy at the International Academy at Hull. The teacher sitting off-camera can be heard saying to her class, "He got what he wanted. He kept messing with him"; "Don't let him tap out"; along with what appears to be, "[Are you going to] beat his behind?"

At one point, the teacher tells the students to leave the child alone yet is never seen physically intervening as the bullying persists.

"Pay attention to your kids, and listen to them -- for real. They're not lying. These teachers aren't the best around here," said Dontavious Tyler, the boy's father.

Townsel said he learned about the chaos Friday when someone texted him that there was a video circulating. He said an investigation began immediately.

The boys' parents aren't speaking about their son's health condition at this time but did say he will not be returning to Hull Academy as they are now considering sending him to a district outside Berrien County.

To help prevent future bullying incidents, Townsel said he will immediately implement additional teacher training on best practices pertaining to student behavior. Additionally, he will shore up academic, behavioral and emotional support for students.

The superintendent also said that all students involved will be held accountable.

