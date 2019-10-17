Teacher fired after calling student the ‘N-Word’ at Virginia school

A middle school teacher is no longer in front of a class and out of a job after school officials confirm she used a racial slur towards a student.

“She called him a ni**let. She called the student a ni**let. She went on and there were other words and terms expressed out loud,” one parent said.

It happened inside a seventh-grade class at Lucille Murray Brown Middle School last Tuesday.

School officials say the teacher was talking to one student, but it happened in front of a class full of students.

The school sent this letter out two days later telling parents something happened.

“No one should be called a n***r or a ni**let. I’m concerned for the culture that’s within the school. I’m concerned about who we have in the classroom,” said the mother, who’s identity is being withheld to protect her child.

This parent’s child was inside the class and heard it happened.

Many students went straight to school administrators to report it.

“Racism has many faces and this happens to be one of them,” the parent said.

A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools released this statement:

“Richmond Public Schools does not condone offensive or inappropriate language of any kind. The use of such language directed at a child is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The teacher is no longer employed with the school system.

“The school system has various races, ethnic backgrounds, customs and for something like that and a word to be said it’s very inappropriate. Not just inappropriate but it’s hateful,” the parent said.

This parent encourages all parents to get involved in your child’s school to know what is going on.

“Really get in the classroom and get to know who the instructors are. Build relations and then you can really see who are teaching our children,” the parent said.

