Home that is part of Berrien County tax sale draws strong interest

Next week, some 250 tax-delinquent properties will go up for auction in Berrien County, but only one will first be the subject of an open house.

There has been so much pre-auction interest in the home at 317 N. Veronica Court in St. Joseph a two-hour open house has been scheduled for Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski has been in that role for some 16 years now and has only gone the open house route three or four times.

So, what’s so special about the Veronica Street property?

First of all, it is rare to find foreclosed homes in the city limits of St. Joseph, and in this case, it is somewhat sad.

The owner’s belongings and furnishings are still inside. There is even a car in the garage.

The minimum bid for this property is $15,407, which represents the amount of back tax and utility bills owed. But the market value of the home is said to be in the $200,000 range.

“It’s a great neighborhood,” Witkowski said. “But I think the one thing people have to remember, the family that walked away from this literally just walked away -- didn’t pay the taxes for three years, the gas bill, the electric bill, the water bill, the sewer bill, didn’t mow it.

In all, the July 30 Berrien County tax sale will feature 36 foreclosed houses.

“There’s no need for any of this to be in the auction if people would either get in the payment plan or just pay the one-year taxes; you don’t have to pay all the years, just the one-year and put a for sale sign in it, sell it yourself," Witkowski said. "Keep the proceeds.There’s no reason for us to have to get involved with all the options we give taxpayers not to have to go down this path.”

In the case of the Veronica Court home, it is apparent that the former owner died, and no relatives stepped up to address the situation.

