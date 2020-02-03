Tattoos for a cause: Tattoo shop helping animals affected by Australia wildfires

Since September, at least 27 million acres of Australia have been burned in one of the country's worst fire seasons on record.

A tattoo shop in Elkhart is doing something special to help.

Divine Tattoo held a fundraiser in which clients could select from four Australia-inspired tattoos. All of the proceeds went toward Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, which treats animals affected by the wildfires.

"It's mind-blowing to see how my skills can help the world," tattoo artist Nicholas Green said.

Green had the idea to launch the fundraiser and was overwhelmed to see its success.

The tattoo shop raised more than $6,000. It is hosting another fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

