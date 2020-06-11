Targeted testing may be needed for specific populations

In Indiana, the northeast region of the state has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, including Elkhart and LaGrange counties.

Health officials say they may need to do some targeted testing in specific populations, including the Amish community.

“The offering of testing will be there,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. “We don't always have individuals take us up on that. But again, we have talked about larger gatherings that the Amish tend to have, which are faith-based gatherings that they have, even when they have large weddings. So, that is something that we just want to continue to educate and support with the availability of testing.”

While officials are still keeping a close eye on the region, they say it’s still safe enough for them to advance into stage four of Indiana’s reopening plan tomorrow.