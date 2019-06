Target is recalling 29,000 toddler rain boots because they have a piece that can detach and potentially pose a choking hazard to young children.

The recall involves Cat and Jack "Lilia" rain boots in Sizes 5-12.

The piece that can detach and pose a choking hazard is the unicorn horn. So far, there are 11 cases of the unicorn's horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

If your toddler has these rain boots, you should immediately return them to any Target store for a full refund.